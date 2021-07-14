LeBron James has a habit of making things look cool.

Signature sneakers, movie sequels, moving from team to team, wearing shorts with a suit.

All used to be taboo. Now, they’re all super cool.

I am, for what it’s worth, excited for Space Jam 2.

Another thing that LeBron made look cool was erasing a 3-1 deficit.

He and his Cavaliers became the first team in NBA Finals history to erase a 3-1 series deficit back in 2016.

Only 13 teams in NBA playoff history have ever come back from that dubious hole.

Making matters worse, LeBron did it against an all-time great team, the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

That same fall, the Chicago Cubs erased a 3-1 deficit, ironically enough, against another Cleveland team in the World Series.

All of a sudden, erasing 3-1 deficits went from a death knell to a fad.

All the cool kids were doing it.

I promise you, it’s not cool.

Tonight’s Game 4 is as close to a must-win for the Bucks as they can have without their backs being against the wall.

Win and it’s “game on” for a pivotal Game 5 in Phoenix.

Lose and you have do something that seems cool, but in reality is damn near impossible.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.