MILWAUKEE — Two car manufacturers are teaming up with Milwaukee Police to put an end to a rise in vehicle thefts.

MPD says thieves have been disproportionately targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles that were not equipped with an engine immobilizer.

On Tuesday, MPD announced that both companies have provided steering wheel locks for police to distribute to those owners of specific vehicle models that require a physical shank-style key, and do not have an engine immobilizer.

“Hyundai is concerned with the rise in local auto thefts of our vehicles,” the company said in a release. “We are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department to support its distribution of anti-theft steering wheel locks to owners of certain Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai customers that have any questions can contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at (800) 633-5151.”

“Kia is supporting the Milwaukee Police Department in combatting the rise in thefts of vehicles that are not fitted with an engine immobilizer,” said the carmaker. “To provide increased deterrence, Kia is supplying the city with steering locks to distribute to owners of Kia vehicles that do not feature an immobilizer through the end of 2021. These vehicles come with a traditional key and are started by turning the key in the lock. Further to this, all Kia models from 2022 model year will be fitted as standard with an engine immobilizer. Kia customers with questions should contact the Kia helpline at (800) 333-4542.”

The steering wheel locks are available for those who live, work and go to school in the city of Milwaukee.

They can be picked up at any of the seven Milwaukee Police district stations.