Thanks to a solid 41 point performance from Giannis, the Bucks start moving the needle back toward a possible championship. The world has its eyes on Milwaukee this week. Let’s show them what we’ve got!

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns brings the ball up the court as he is pressured by Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a shot over Torrey Craig #12 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns goes is defended by Khris Middleton #22 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives past Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns takes a jump shot as P.J. Tucker #17 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate their victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 11: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.