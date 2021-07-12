Is the Brewers’ glass half-full or is it half-empty?

That’s the question heading into the all-star break as their divisional lead was whittled from seven games to four by the Cincinnati Reds.

“Timing and perspective is everything in both life and baseball,” Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “If I would’ve told you guys at the start of the season that the Brewers would be in first place at the break, four games up, you would’ve said ‘Alright! That’s fantastic!’ but if I would’ve told you that three days before that they would’ve been seven games up, you would’ve said, ‘Really? That’s the way it’s going to end?”

That’s the reality for the Brewers, who still have much work ahead of them to clinch their second division title in 4 years.

One potential avenue to improve the team is the MLB Trade Deadline.

While Haudricourt thinks David Stearns will be active, he believes the biggest second half addition is already in the Brewers’ clubhouse.

“The guy he would like to add to his lineup is 2018-19 Christian Yelich. He has looked lost for a long time, and when I talked to him, he sounded lost.”

Yelich struggled during an injury-plagued first half, hitting just .241 with 5 homers and 24 RBI.

Five Brewers (Woodruff, Burnes, Hader, Peralta, and Narvaez) now head to Denver for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

The Crew begins the unofficial second half of the season Friday night in Cincinnati.