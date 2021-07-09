Down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks see Giannis light things up, it just wasn’t enough to win Thursday’s game 2. Excitement builds, though, as the “Deer” come home for games 3 and 4.

Feer the Deer at Fiserv Forum

Photo Credit: Mike Spaulding

All is quiet (FOR NOW) in Fiserv Forum. But that’ll change this weekend.

Photo Credit: Mike Spaulding

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) jumps for the ball as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson defends during the first half of Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ross D. Franklin-Pool/Getty Images )

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, dunks over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the first half of Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ross D. Franklin-Pool/Getty Images )

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) moves in for a basket ahead of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-Pool/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns is defended by Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots a free throw against the Phoenix Suns during the first half in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is fouled by Devin Booker #1 and Torrey Craig #12 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)