PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 08: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) moves in for a basket ahead of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul (3) in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-Pool/Getty Images)
Down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks see Giannis light things up, it just wasn’t enough to win Thursday’s game 2. Excitement builds, though, as the “Deer” come home for games 3 and 4.
For more than 90 years, WTMJ-AM has been "Wisconsin's Radio Station".
