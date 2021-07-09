The NBA Finals are over if this is what we’re going to get out of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

I know what you’re thinking.

“Thanks a lot, Captain Obvious.”

But, it’s true.

It’s the biggest reason the Bucks are boarding the plane home in a 2 games to none hole.

To Khris’ credit, he had a nice Game 1, keeping his team afloat far longer than they should’ve been.

His Game 2 was dreadful, though.

The Bucks #2 scored just 11 points in 41 minutes.

At least Khris has that Game 1 crutch to lean on.

Holiday has far and away been the Bucks worst player in the series.

10 points on 14 shots in Game 1, and 17 points on 21 shots in Game 2?

That’s horribly inefficient.

The guy with the bum knee dropped 42 and 12 last night, and you can’t make a basket?

The Bucks didn’t pay these guys max money to disappear in The Finals, and Giannis sure as heck didn’t fight back from injury to get swept.

Forget Bucks in 6.

If these guys can’t get it together, there won’t be a need for a trip back to Phoenix for Game 5.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.