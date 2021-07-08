The Bucks are in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Excitement around the team can be felt across the city.

“I’m loving it, I’m absolutely loving it,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett tells WTMJ. “I think it’s great for the city, great for the team.”

Mayor Barrett has a friendly wager going with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. Each has agreed that the losing mayor will have to publicly wear the winning team’s jersey. The winning mayor will also get a package of local goodies from the losing mayor.

“It’s always fun to do that. It’s always a good time. So we’ll see what else they send us from Arizona. I’m looking forward to seeing what gifts I will get as kind of mid-summer Christmas gifts from Arizona.”

During his interview on Wisconsin’s Morning News, Mayor Barrett also discussed the violence on Water Street, Alfonso Morales’ future, The Hop, and more. Listen in the player above.