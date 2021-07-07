What a freak.

Put the result of Game 1 aside for just a moment.

That was a superhuman effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Just a week removed from bending his knee 30 degrees in the wrong direction, Giannis played 35 minutes in an NBA Finals game.

20 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, and one “holy bleep” chase down block, reminiscent of LeBron James in 2016.

You couldn’t have asked for anything more than he gave you.

It still wasn’t enough as the Phoenix tandem of Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 59 points.

There are certainly things to correct ahead of Game 2.

The Bucks were not good enough defensively.

They missed 7 free throws in a game when the whistle was unnecessarily lopsided in the first place.

And they need to get more out of Jrue Holiday, who was woeful for the large majority of the game.

That’s not what I’ll remember 20 years from now about Game 1, though.

I’ll remember the selfless superstar that worked tirelessly for a week to ready himself for battle.

The man that laid his body on the line for his teammates, his franchise, and his city.

