The large crowds at the Deer District during the Bucks playoff run has some local experts cringing, due to the recent rise of the COVID delta variant.

“It does make me nervous,” admitted John Raymond, CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin. “But it doesn’t make everyone nervous.”

The delta variant can affect people who are fully vaccinated, according to Raymond.

“They can be symptomatic. Probably not hospitalized,” he explained.

Despite those concerns, Raymond told Wis. Afternoon News on Tuesday the numbers shouldn’t spike.

“We have very low (COVID-19) case counts in Wisconsin,” he said. “Even though there are a lot of people (at the Deer District), the likelihood of an incidental contact leading to an infection is much lower than what it was a few months ago.”