Breathe it in, Milwaukee.

Championship air.

For the first time in 47 years, the Milwaukee Bucks will play in an NBA Finals game tonight.

It’s our city’s first taste of a major professional championship game since 1982.

It goes without saying that these opportunities are few and far between.

But that shouldn’t have any bearing on whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo plays tonight.

The decision should be solely based upon his health and safety.

Giannis was able to do some on-court work in the lead up to Game 1, but he’s certainly not 100%.

It’s going to be a risk-analysis call.

Nobody wants to be out there more than Giannis, but if it’s not safe, he shouldn’t play.

If he can play, he should play, and he will.

There is a nonsense narrative floating around ahead of these Finals that the Bucks are better without Giannis on the floor.

That because they looked better offensively in Games 5 and 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, that Giannis’ injury was addition by subtraction.

That, like I said, is nonsense.

Whether he plays or not, the Bucks have proved to everyone, most importantly, to themselves, that they can win with or without their superstar on the floor.

They’ve got no excuses, and they’re not looking to make any.

Win 4 games and live forever.

It’s that simple.

The journey, with or without Giannis, starts tonight.

