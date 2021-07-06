Craig Counsell has been in championship series’ throughout his career.

His advice to the Bucks is limited, though. Simply put, enjoy the ride.

“They’re having the time of their lives, so enjoy it, man,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It goes fast. They’re in the midst of a great run. They’re in the midst of the most fun they’ll ever have playing basketball together, and I hope they’re enjoying it.”

As for his own team, the Brewers have dropped back-to-back games after winning 11 in a row.

Things aren’t going to get any easier against Mets starter Jacob deGrom on Tuesday.

“This is the best pitcher in the game. He throws 100 miles per hour as a starter. That’s the simple thing that makes him incredibly difficult to hit. He can throw the ball where he wants it at 100 miles per hour. It’s just different…it’s just intimidating for the hitters. You could see why it would be difficult.”

deGrom enters the game at 7 and 2 on the season with an MLB-best 0.95 ERA.

