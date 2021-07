MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee officers have non-life threatening injuries after being attacked with a ‘powerful pyrotechnic’ early Monday morning.

Milwaukee Police say an unknown suspect set off and threw an unknown explosive device towards officers in the 1200 block of N. Water St. just before 12:30 a.m.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are still searching for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.