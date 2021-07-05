Update 7:23 a.m.

The Amber Alert has been cancelled for Ay’den D. Hall, who has been found safe.

No other details have been made immediately available.

Original Story

MILWAUKEE — An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Ay’den D. Hall, who was last seen Sunday night near 31st and Burleigh streets.

It’s believed Ay’den is in the company of 20-year-old Renado Hall.

Renado is accused of forcibly taking Ay’den while armed with a handgun, and fled in an unknown direction.

Ay’den is about 3′ tall, 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and orange and white Jordan shoes.

Police believe Renado may be driving either a silver Acura TL or black Cadillac, unknown model, with California license plate 6XZY488.

Renado is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.