ATLANTA (AP) – The Milwaukee Bucks are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They didn’t even need two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals. Trae Young returned to the Hawks’ lineup after missing two games with a foot injury. But it wasn’t enough to extend Atlanta’s surprising playoff run.

NBA FINALS schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, July 6 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 ET, ABC

Game 2: Thursday, July 8 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 ET, ABC

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 ET, ABC

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 ET, ABC

Game 5: Saturday, July 17 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 ET, ABC (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, July 20 | Phoenix at Milwaukee, TBD, ABC (if necessary)

Game 7: Thursday, July 22 | Milwaukee at Phoenix, TBD, ABC (if necessary)

The Eastern Conference Champion Milwaukee Bucks 🦌🔥 pic.twitter.com/lVWQeneJ6z — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2021

Here’s how it looked at the Deer District: