The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 with a win Saturday night in Atlanta.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially out for the contest after suffering a left knee hyperextension in Game 4.

This page will be updated with tweets and information throughout the day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (hyperextended left knee) for Game 6 tonight. pic.twitter.com/qq9UkiDKb6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 3, 2021

The Bucks have officially listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as out (left knee hyperextension) for Game 6 tonight on today’s injury report. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 3, 2021

Game 6!! Going to the Deer District to watch the @bucks? Prepare for the heat! @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/iHxdz6SgaB — Marisa Woloszyn (@MarisaWoloszyn) July 3, 2021

It’s win or go home for the Hawks in Atlanta as they face the Bucks in Game 6. 🏀🍿



Bucks vs. Hawks

⏰ 8:30 pm ET on TNT



Who ya got? — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 3, 2021

Bucks-Hawks Game 6 tonight in Atlanta 7:30 7pm Pre Game for the Local Broadcast on @620wtmj @ESPNMadison 100.5 @WNFL Green Bay 1440 101.9 @wkty 580 LaCrosse State Network https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 81 League Audio Pass https://t.co/dyVsXY9hHd Bucks with a 3-2 Series lead — Ted Davis (@nbated) July 3, 2021

There’s belief Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) would be given the green light for a potential Game 7 if Hawks avoid elimination in Game 6 on Saturday, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2021

Go get it and put it in the rim. pic.twitter.com/1zIhd6zCqn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 3, 2021