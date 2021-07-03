The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 with a win Saturday night in Atlanta.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially out for the contest after suffering a left knee hyperextension in Game 4.
There’s belief Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) would be given the green light for a potential Game 7 if Hawks avoid elimination in Game 6 on Saturday, league sources tell @YahooSports.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2021
