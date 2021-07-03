The Milwaukee Brewers jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning and they never looked back as they won their 11th game in a row, 11-2 over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Omar Navaez went 5-6, a career high for him, and scored three runs and Avisail Garcia drove in five runs in his return to the lineup. Eric Lauer pitched well once again allowing just one run on four hits in six and one third innings.

The Brewers try for their 12th straight win on Sunday, coverage starting at 11:00 AM with Brewers Warm-Up.