WAUWATOSA- The five month search to replace former Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber ends with the hiring of James MacGillis.

MacGillis is a former Captain with the Milwaukee Police Department who retired from MPD in January.

“We had a difficult decision to make because we had such great candidates,” Police and Fire Commissioner Dana Cichy said Thursday night. “My opinion is that MacGillis is the best for Wauwatosa’s future.”

According to a bio released from Wauwatosa, MacGillis is the current Drug Intelligence Officer-North Central HIDTA for the state of Wisconsin as part of the national Overdose Response Strategy spearheaded by the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The other two finalists for the position were acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman and Milwaukee Police Captain David Salazar.