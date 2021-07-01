How do you tell your injured star player to take it slow when all he wants to do is be out there with his teammates?

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns empathizes with his Bucks’ counterparts.

“It’s tough,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “You deal with it at different points throughout the season. It’s really tough in the playoffs. I’m sure that’s what the Bucks are going through right now. Fortunate and relieved, everyone is, that it’s not a serious injury, and looking forward to hopefully getting him back on the court this year. It’ll be fun to watch.”

Stearns’ team is currently in the midst of an 8-game winning streak. They start a 4-game weekend series in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The Bucks, of course, play a pivotal Game 5 at home against the Hawks on Thursday as well.

