As of now, Alfonso Morales is former Milwaukee police chief, but he could be top cop again come Saturday.

It is looking very likely, according to his attorney Frank Gimbel.

Morales filed a lawsuit against the city after the Fire and Police Commission demoted him to captain last year. He retired following the demotion.

A judge has ruled the city must allow Morales to return as chief if a settlement isn’t agreed upon by Saturday.

“I did speak to representatives of the city of Milwaukee in an attempt to, as the judge put it, look and see if there was a financial alternative to our client returning to position of chief of police,” Gimbel tells WTMJ. “Those talks did not end in a financial settlement.”

“So as was outlined in the decision of Judge Foley, the 45 days, the window of opportunity for talks to bring about a financial settlement as an alternative to his returning to work, ended in no agreement. So on Saturday morning, my client will return to position as Chief of Police for the City of Milwaukee.”

Gimbel adds that the rank and file is supportive of Morales’ return.

Things could still change before Saturday, but Gimbel says he is “not optimistic” that will happen.

