A festive atmosphere outside of Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee didn’t quite match the Buck’s lack of consistency in Atlanta in game 4. And now we have to worry about our top player going down. Can the Bucks turn it around?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Cam Reddish #22 of the Atlanta Hawks defends Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: P.J. Tucker #17 of the Milwaukee Bucks and John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks battle for a pass intended for Collins during the first half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is injured against Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is helped by a trainer after being injured on a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks is helped off the court after being injured on a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Jeff Teague #5 and Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks defend John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots against Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 29: Pat Connaughton #24 and Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks look on in the final minutes of the team’s loss against the Atlanta Hawks in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)