September 10th, 2019.

In the midst of a playoff race, Christian Yelich fouls a ball off his own leg, fracturing his knee cap.

His season is over.

All the Brewers did from that point on was win 13 of their last 18 games to clinch a playoff berth.

Can the Bucks channel some similar magic to carry themselves in the NBA Finals should they be without Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering thinks it’s possible.

“I think there’s a little bit of a method to the madness there,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I remember back in 2019, Ryan Braun, the day after Christian Yelich got hurt, he put Yelich’s jersey on underneath his. He wore two jerseys for the rest of that road trip…I don’t think any of the Bucks players are going to wearing Giannis’ jersey underneath their own, but there is this sense of “Okay, let’s get together, we don’t have our stud, we’ve got to do it together.'”

The Bucks are back in action Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Brewers go for a sweep of the Cubs on Wednesday at American Family Field.