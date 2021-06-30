Lots of words we want to type, but cannot. Lots of words we want to say but also, cannot.

From seemingly the opening tip, Atlanta had Milwaukee’s number in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Errant shots, costly and frequent turnovers, as well as just a lack of energy are a few of the ingredients that added up to the Hawks cooking the Bucks in Atlanta Tuesday night.

And then, it happened.

Just as the Bucks seemed to take their coach’s halftime adjustments to heart to start the third quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo went up to contest a Clint Capella alley-oop at the rim. On the way down, Giannis landed awkwardly on the foot of Capella, hyperextending his knee. Giannis dropped to the floor in an amount of pain that even The Freak couldn’t hide. As he was assisted off the court by his brother Thanasis, the small amount of energy that surrounded the Bucks immediately left the building.

A lot of emotions to get out in the open. Justin Garcia & Greg Matzek do just that on Bucks Talk. We hear from callers who voice their concerns as well as some well-needed positivity! Plus the guys bring you through their ‘Stats of the Day’ look ahead to Game 5 and so much more in this edition of Bucks Talk! Full episode uninterrupted available for download right here!