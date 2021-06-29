Two wins away from the NBA Finals.

That’s where the Bucks stand heading into Tuesday night’s Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks have the opportunity to take a commanding 3 games to 1 series lead.

Only 13 teams in NBA history have overcome that deficit.

For that reason, The Athletic’s Eric Nehm says you shouldn’t expect the Hawks to just roll over.

“It’s going to be tough again in Game 4,” Nehm told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It is a loud atmosphere there. Atlanta folks are very excited to have this Eastern Conference Finals, one that they didn’t expect, in their city. I thought it was incredibly loud, just as loud as it is in Fiserv Forum. The Bucks know those fans are going to be desperate, just like those Hawks are going to be desperate to try to even up that series, to make sure that the Bucks cannot close out in Game 5 at home in Fiserv Forum.”

Coverage of Game 4 on 620 WTMJ starts at 7 o’clock.