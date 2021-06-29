Royal blue flooded the seats at American Family Field on Monday night.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell and his players are trying to use the influx of Cubs fans in the stadium to their advantage.

“It’s different,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “There’s very few home games where you can’t really tell which team something good is happening for. It does create energy in the building. I think last night there was more energy in the building then we’ve had at any other time. That’s always fun and the players always respond to that.”

The Brewers responded well on Monday with a 14 to 4 victory that included a 10-run 8th inning.

The same two teams are back at it again on Tuesday night.

