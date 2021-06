Keston Hiura’s 2021 season did not get off to the start he was hoping for after being sent down to the minors twice this season, but he delivered big in the Brewers sweep of the Rockies, including going 2-4 with a home run and a 2 RBI double to help lead the Brewers to a 5-0 win. Catcher Omar Narvaez added a two-run home run and pitcher Eric Lauer pitched six shutout innings in the Brewers win