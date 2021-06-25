642 days.

That’s how long it’s been since the Milwaukee Brewers played in front of a 100% capacity crowd at their home stadium.

September 22nd, 2019.

A 4 to 3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Total attendance: 43,321.

That day feels like it was in another lifetime.

Eric Thames homered twice in that game. Orlando Arcia went deep as well.

That was so long ago that the ballpark now has a different name.

It was Miller Park, not American Family Field.

The Packers beat the Broncos 27 to 16 at Lambeau that afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers was still happily installed as their quarterback, gelling with his first-year head coach Matt LaFleur.

Jonathan Taylor was still in Madison, leading the Badgers to a win over Michigan that weekend.

Lizzo still had her new man on the Minnesota Vikings, as her song “Truth Hurts” was the #1 song in the land.

Game of Thrones and Chernobyl stole the show at the Emmy’s that night.

Can you picture it all?

I remember being in the ballpark that weekend.

I had the opportunity to stand on top of the dugout for the Saturday night game, as I emceed a scoreboard challenge with a fan between innings.

I remember being taken aback by just how many damn people you can squeeze in there.

It felt massive and loud, especially being so close to the field.

I wish someone would’ve told me it breath it all in that night.

Who could’ve know it would be over 600 days before we’d experience those feelings again.

If you’re in the ballpark today, tomorrow, the rest of the summer, sometime in the future…take a moment to look around, take a picture with family member, think about a friend.

Reflect for just a moment on all we’ve been through.

All we’ve wanted for the last 15 months is normalcy.

Normalcy returns to Milwaukee today at 3:10.

