Brewers greats Paul Molitor and Cecil Cooper will throw out the first pitch of Friday’s Re-Opening Day at American Family Field.

Cooper was excited to be back in Milwaukee.

“Great city,” he told WTMJ’s Greg Matzek. “I love the great summers in Wisconsin. My family and I love it.”

Cooper, a member of the popular 1982 team that made it to the World Series. His daughter, Tori, will also sing the national anthem.

“We’ve made a lot of great friends from Wisconsin over the years. A lot of them are still around,” he explained. “My daughter lives in the Chicago area so we get back this way quite a bit.”

