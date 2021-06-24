It was a tough loss, but luckily it’s a SERIES. Fiserv Forum was still rockin’ for game 1. Fans and the team gear up for a comeback in game 2.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: Milwaukee Bucks fans pose before entering game one of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The free towels given to all attendants at Fiserv Forum for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Image: Greg Matzek

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: Milwaukee Bucks fans pose before entering game one of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: A Giannis Antetokounmpo fan holds a jersey before entering game one of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots a three point basket against Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends as Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks passes to Clint Capela #15 during the second quarter in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots against John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: P.J. Tucker #17 of the Milwaukee Bucks is pressured by Trae Young #11 and Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks is defended by Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots against John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends against Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 of the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 23: A general view in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 23, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)