NEW BERLIN, Wis. — One person is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, police received a call around 10 p.m. for a report of someone with a gun.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of S. Moorland Road and confronted the person before shooting them.

Details leading up to the shooting aren’t immediately known.

The person shot was given emergency medical support and taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.