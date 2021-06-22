Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling discussed possible solutions to the recent deadly incidents in Lake Michigan on Tuesday morning.

Two children died after being pulled from the water over the weekend. On Monday, crews responded to North Beach to assist two teenage girls who were experiencing a water emergency. One girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by Flight for Life, according to authorities.

The Racine County Dive Team will hold a public informational meeting at North Beach, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, to discuss water safety, the dangers of under tow currents, and the power of Lake Michigan.