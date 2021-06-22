It’s a good problem to have.

The Milwaukee Bucks are heavily favored heading into their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Atlanta Hawks.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith picked them to win in five games.

TNT’s Charles Barkley thinks it’ll be a clean sweep.

Predictions do the Bucks no good, though.

That’s why team president Peter Feigin and the rest of the organization are blocking the outside noise.

“We’re kind of worried about ourselves,” Feigin told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We were two down in the last round, and if you listened to what was going on in the press, we were going to lose our coach, we were going to revamp. I think we’re a veteran enough team now to really close out the noise and focus on winning the games.”

Don’t think Feigin or the Bucks don’t recognize what an accomplishment it is to have gotten to this point.

He was elated after the dramatic Game 7 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

“I ran into the locker room. I climbed Brook Lopez like an oak tree and hugged him. Khris Middleton’s not the most affectionate guy in the world, but I wouldn’t let him let go of me. I just shouted to him, “Hug me! Hug me!”

The Bucks will host the Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 7p.