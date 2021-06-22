The Brewers’ starting rotation takes a hit.

Manager Craig Counsell says that Brett Anderson will be added to the injured list on Tuesday.

Anderson suffered a knee injury while batting in the 2nd inning of a 5 to 1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We’re going to put him on the injured list,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We got in trouble with pitching a bunch of relievers last night, and we’re going to need to get some new arms here today.”

Counsell also commented on the start of MLB’s newly instituted random checks for foreign substances on the mound.

“It’s pretty clear cut. Don’t use anything sticky. It’s not that complicated. We went through some checks last night. They’re very innocent. It’s not very intrusive, really. You don’t really even notice it. It happens after the inning. I thought the umpires did a good job with it last night. The pitchers didn’t really have a problem with it. Hopefully, this kind of erases any of this, and we just get back to baseball, and it kind of goes away.”

The Brewers continue their series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 8:05p.