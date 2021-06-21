The Milwaukee Bucks are the best team left in the NBA Playoffs.

That doesn’t mean that they’re going to win the title, but they’ll have no one to blame but themselves if they don’t.

Beating Brooklyn is a huge moment, one that should be celebrated and should feel like a slaying of the dragon.

Now, let’s take a moment to look around.

The Bucks have homecourt advantage, again, after the Hawks knocked off top-seeded Philly.

No disrespect to Trae Young and his teammates, but they’ve already overachieved.

Even their head coach Nate McMillon talked after their Game 7 win on Sunday about what an accomplishment this is for the organization.

They’re ahead of schedule and just seem happy to have gotten this far.

The Bucks SHOULD be able to take care of business in five, maybe six games.

In the West, the Suns hold a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals over a Clippers team that’s without Kawhi Leonard.

Atlanta feels satisfied.

L-A is incomplete.

Phoenix is super talented, but also super young and inexperienced.

That haven’t been in this situation before like Milwaukee has.

The stars are aligning for the Bucks to win their first NBA Championship in 50 years.

Now, they just have to go out and do it.

