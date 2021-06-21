Don’t think that just because they’re the #5 seed that the Atlanta Hawks will be a pushover.

They’ve got some scoring ability.

It starts with star point guard Trae Young.

“He’s got the license to shoot from anywhere,” voice of the Bucks Ted Davis told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “A little bit like Steph Curry. It doesn’t matter how deep he is. He can be near mid-court and crank up a three-pointer. He’s very good at breaking down a defense on the dribble. He passes the ball well.”

In addition to Young, the Bucks need to keep tabs on a player who they wanted to come to Milwaukee: Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“Whatever happened, information got out about [the botched trade] before it was finalized, and the NBA stepped in. They actually penalized the Bucks a 2nd round pick. I don’t know who leaked it. Nobody does, but Bogdanovic did not come to Milwaukee. He went to Atlanta. He would’ve been a good addition to the Bucks, there’s no question about it. That will be the player they have to watch the most, I think, because of his ability to break a game open with three-point shooting.”

Game 1 will take place at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night at 7:30p.

