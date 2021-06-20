David Caruso is the operator of Dynamic Events, a company that produces stylish corporate events, parties, charitable galas and weddings around the globe. David, who is gay, spoke with Libby Collins on this week’s episode of WTMJ Conversations.

A portion of the conversation was transcribed by eCourt Reporters, Inc.

LIBBY COLLINS: Was there ever a moment where you decided to tell your family, tell your friends, “Well, I’m gay,” or did they always kind of know?”

DAVID CARUSO: This is a good question, too. I — for the most part, you know, everybody did kind of know. It really wasn’t something that was — that I needed to, like, sit everybody down and talk to them. Now, there were definitely moments, and one of them was with my dad. I mean, my parents, yes, I did have that time with my parents. Actually, separately with my dad first, and it was a very, like, quick and kind of casual conversation. It wasn’t super serious, and I was on my way somewhere. So, we kind of talked about it, then I went and met my friend.

There were certain friends that I did come out to, but it wasn’t something — for me, I think, people — people figured it out, and it was more so people coming to me and saying, you know, “David, I just want you to know, we support you. I support you. I love you. I’m thankful you’re my friend, and so don’t worry, you know, I’m accepting of you.” And that was really, really special to me when that would happen.

Of course, I have sisters that are tremendous people. I’m — I’m really delighted to have a nephew and nieces who have always been really accepting of me, and I think they like having a gay uncle.

But the one thing, too — again, I keep saying my mom, but the one thing that I want parents to think about is, my mom, because she knew, especially the intuition of a mother, before we even officially, formally talked about it together, for many years she was already researching, talking to people. She attended some retreats for parents of gay kids and how to deal with her emotions around that and how to be a good parent to a gay child. And she was already doing the work before we even had a conversation. And that, for her, for my dad, for our family, and for me made a tremendous difference, I really think