APPLETON, Wis. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning after a reported break-in.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of E. Newberry St. for a report of a suspicious person.

As police were responding, officers received a second call saying an unknown man broke into a neighboring residence.

The caller told police they were locked inside a bedroom and could hear the man yelling throughout the home.

Investigators say a gunshot was heard a short time later.

The man was taken to a hospital, but died of his injuries.

No one else was injured inside the home.

Appleton Police are not looking for any additional suspects, and say there is no threat to the community.

More information is expected to be released Monday.