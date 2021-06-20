A game that the Brewers looked to be in control of after jumping out to a 6-0 lead going into the sixth inning quickly changed as the Rockies scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie it up. It stayed a tied game until the top of the ninth inning when Daniel Vogelbach drove in Jace Peterson to put the Brewers a head 7-6.

Brad Boxburger came in for the bottom of the ninth and forced Carlos Gonzalez to ground out with a runner on to end the game. Give a listen to Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley and Jerry Augustine as the break down the win for you.