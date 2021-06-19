RACINE – A nine-year-old girl is dead and a 17-year-old boy is in critical condition following two separate drowning incidents in Racine on Saturday.

The first happened around 6:29 p.m. when 9-1-1 calls began coming in reporting a possible drowning in Lake Michigan at Zoo Beach.

Several agencies responded, including the Racine County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol and the Racine County Dive Team.

At 6:54 p.m., the child was found in the water. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Just six minutes after the call reporting the first drowning, a second drowning was reported.

A caller reported that a 17-year-old boy was drowning at North Beach, not far from the Zoo Beach incident.

The boy was found in the water about 200 yards off North Beach. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.