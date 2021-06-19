MILWAUKEE – The Bucks are in Brooklyn for a winner-take-all game seven in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Follow along with our second screen below:
KHA$H MONEY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eSSpHrWsbl— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021
GIANNIS FLOATER!! pic.twitter.com/yRdOesH5yl— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021
Can’t call that foul on pj in a game 7 in OT#letemplay— Thon Maker ™ (@ThonMaker14) June 20, 2021
#MILvBKN OVERTIME IN Game 7 tied at 109-109. Hope you took your Heart Meds. @620wtmj https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80— Ted Davis (@nbated) June 20, 2021
JRUESKI AGAIN!! pic.twitter.com/K2KE7N0kvr— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021
Every time a Net drives to the basket there’s a foul called.— nick wright (@getnickwright) June 20, 2021
Meanwhile, aside from against Giannis, there have been precisely ZERO fouls on any Bucks FG attempts the entire game, according to these officials.
Most games have a turning point. I hope that wasn’t it. What looked like a transition opportunity for the #Bucks ends up a slam for KD and foul. From potentially tied at 93 to potentially 96-91.— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 20, 2021
There is P.J. Tucker's fifth personal foul.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 20, 2021
He is beside himself about the screens that are being set on him right now.
#Bucks enter 4th quarter with a 1 point lead after trailing by 6 at the half. The Nets have the best player, I believe the Bucks are a better team. Buckle up. Don’t expect many substitutions.— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 20, 2021
Both teams shot 50% in the third. The Bucks are finding their offense— Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 20, 2021
The bank is open late on Saturdays. pic.twitter.com/th8ndmBoWN— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021
7-0 to begin the 2nd half exactly what the #Bucks needed. 54-53 at the 10:08 mark.— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 20, 2021
At the break. pic.twitter.com/e50IGySDJQ— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021
#MILvBKN Game 7 Halftime Nets 53 Bucks 47 Bucks 38% Giannis 15 points Lopez 12 Middleton 2-11 Holiday 2-11 Durant 20 points @620wtmj https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80— Ted Davis (@nbated) June 20, 2021
Single digit halftime deficit would feel like a win— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 20, 2021
Splash Mountain in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/UpLA6HXWtD— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021
#MILvBKN After 1 Nets 28 Bucks 25 Giannis 10 points Durant 10 Bucks 40% Nets 53% @620wtmj https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z— Ted Davis (@nbated) June 20, 2021
Chuck makes his guarantee for Game 7 👀 pic.twitter.com/r01OIXoZJp— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 20, 2021
Built for this moment. pic.twitter.com/Gqrz9nIMPu— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021
Starters Inactive’s and Refs for Game 7 Bucks-Nets in Brooklyn @620wtmj https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80 pic.twitter.com/HLYlhaDbF3— Ted Davis (@nbated) June 20, 2021
Game 7. Same 5.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 20, 2021
A change in the Nets starting lineup from Game 6 to Game 7: https://t.co/KfG6EAnv8p— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 20, 2021
The Deer District is starting to fill up! Where are you watching Game 7 tonight? pic.twitter.com/muPb79smEi— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 19, 2021
Game 7! pic.twitter.com/GCK2SDB0TD— Bango (@BucksBango) June 19, 2021
30 minutes to air Game 7 Bucks-Nets in Brooklyn @620wtmj @ESPNMadison 100.5 @WNFL Green Bay 1440 101.9 State Network https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80 League Audio Pass https://t.co/dyVsXY9hHd Home Team has won every Game this Series pic.twitter.com/bXXNuZcWAp— Ted Davis (@nbated) June 19, 2021
Giannis warms up ahead of Game 7. pic.twitter.com/gl4JvPLZN8— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 19, 2021
