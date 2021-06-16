MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old driver is dead and five other teens are in the hospital after a crash on Milwaukee’s north side Tuesday night.

Milwaukee Police say officers observed a stolen vehicle on the 9900 block of W. Good Hope Road and tried to pull the vehicle over.

The pursuit ended when the driver drove into oncoming traffic along N. 76th Street, eventually colliding with another car, according to police.

A 12-year-old girl in the fleeing car suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Another 12-year-old girl in the fleeing vehicle suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Police two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old in the vehicle that was struck suffered life-threatening and serious injuries, but are in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.