UPDATE 4:15PM.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation of shots fired. The highway is once again open.

ORIGINAL POST

For the third day in a row, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office closed the interstate to investigate a report of shots fired.

HIGHWAY ALERT: I-94 eastbound is shutdown and north- and southbound ramps at 35th Street are closed, following reports of shots fired. No injuries have been reported, and an investigation is under way. American Family Field traffic is being diverted. Updates to come. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) June 15, 2021

In Milwaukee County, portions of the interstate were closed both Sunday and Monday due to reports of shots fired.

