The 1997 World Series. The 2018 NLCS.

As both a player and a manager, Craig Counsell has been a part of some pivotal Game 5’s like the Milwaukee Bucks will experience on Tuesday night.

“More than anything, it’s just do your job that day,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “There’s still more to be done after this game. I think everybody always realizes that. This is one day. You’ve got to stick to one day. That’s probably the most important thing. Getting ahead of yourself in these situations is probably the worst thing you can do.”

Counsell thinks the Bucks should feel good about climbing back in Games 3 and 4.

“I think the Bucks have battled their way back into the series. They feel like they probably have some momentum. They want to continue doing what they’re doing. I’m sure there are adjustments to be made. They feel like they’ve kind of created the momentum, so that’s a really good feeling.

The Brewers’ skipper will guide his own team on Tuesday night, as they look to bounce back from a 10-2 loss to the Reds.

The Bucks tip off on 620 WTMJ at 7:30p.