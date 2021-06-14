The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office shutdown all lanes of WB I-94 near 70th street on Monday afternoon, due to a report of shots fired. The lanes were reopened around 2:10p.

Shortly before 1 PM, MCSO implemented a full freeway closure on I-94 westbound at 70th Street due to reports of shots fired on the freeway. All westbound lanes remain closed. Additional updates will be posted as soon as possible. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) June 14, 2021

There were no injuries, but the investigation into the shooting incident continues, according to the sheriff’s office. This is the second time in two days the interstate was shut down due to a report of shots fired.