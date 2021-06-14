Josh Hader’s intro music as he trots from the bullpen to the mound is “I.Z.Z.O.” by Jay-Z.

Maybe he should change it to “Forgot About Dre” by Jay-Z’s contemporaries, Dr. Dre & Eminem.

Forgotten is exactly what Hader has become on the Brewers’ pitching staff.

“I don’t think we even realize anymore how incredible he is,” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel beat writer Tom Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “He just goes out and stamps out one save after another. He’s one of only two relievers in baseball that hasn’t blown a save this year, 17 for 17. He struck out three yesterday. He’s crazy good and has been crazy good for so long that when he comes into the game, you just assume they’re going to win.”

Coming off a sweep of the Pirates, Hader and the Brewers continue their homestand on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds.