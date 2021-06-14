MILWAUKEE — Despite being one of three finalists to become the next police chief in Wauwatosa, Milwaukee Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is still focused on Milwaukee’s problem with violence.

There were 15 shootings over the weekend in the city. Three people were killed.

“When you have a confluence of poor conflict resolution and firearms, we’re seeing bad outcomes,” said acting chief Norman. “We’re also seeing again an uptick in domestic violence related incidents, which shows again the need for a multifaceted approach to address our issues in our community.”

Norman’s comments came during an announcement about MPD’s new initiative to help combat reckless driving.

“We see a crisis with our youth community,” he said. “We’re seeing a crisis in regards to our youth being involved in a lot of these behaviors out there. We need to have some other type of impact besides the enforcement aspect, and we are–as the Milwaukee Police Department–committed to being a part of those collaborations.”

Norman will be a part of a virtual forum Monday night featuring the three candidates vying to become the next police chief in Wauwatosa.

Milwaukee Police Captain David Salazar and retired Milwaukee Police Captain James MacGillis are also up for the job.

Norman declined to take questions Monday regarding his candidacy.