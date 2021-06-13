MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating four separate shootings within a two hour span Sunday, June 13.

A 29-year-old man was hurt after being shot around 12:30 a.m. near 25th St. and Mitchell St.

A 40-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a shooting around 1:30 a.m. near 22nd St. and Burleigh St.

Police are also investigating a double shooting that left two men from Racine with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called around 2:10 a.m. to Water St. and Michigan St. Police believe the shooting started because of an argument.

Investigators are also looking into a shooting around 2:15 a.m. near 32nd St. and Villard Ave. that left a 29-year-old woman with injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 414-935-7360.