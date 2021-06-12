GREEN BAY – When fans return to Lambeau Field for the start of the 2021 season, they’ll need to use their phones to get into the games.

Starting this season, the Packers will be accepting only mobile tickets for entry into Lambeau Field. That means paper tickets are a thing of the past.

Mobile tickets will also be needed for season ticket holders, clubs seat holders and suite holders. However, at the conclusion of the season, season ticket holders will be sent commemorative souvenir tickets in the mail.

Mobile tickets will be accessible through packers.com or the Packers mobile app. Details on how to navigate the app to find mobile tickets can be found here.