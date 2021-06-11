Let’s start with the positive: the Milwaukee Bucks picked up a massive win on Thursday night.

Their hopes of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals are alive after a gritty 86 to 83 win over the Nets.

They certainly could not have won without the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 33 of the team’s 86 points.

That being said, I never want to see Giannis shoot a 3-pointer ever again.

The two-time MVP was 1 for 8 from 3-point range in Game 3.

He’s now 4 for 32 in the playoffs.

The disgusting part about it is that most of those 3’s are wide open looks.

Opposing defenses aren’t even guarding him when he pulls up from deep.

For them, that shot is a win on a defensive possession, even if it goes in.

To Giannis’ credit, the one three he made last night was a big one, stretching the Bucks’ lead to 4 with about 10 minutes left to play.

But he needs to accept that he’s not Ray Allen. He’s not Reggie Miller.

He’s not even LeBron or Kevin Durant, who have both added the 3-pointer to their arsenal after early-career woes.

He’s Shaquille O’Neal.

Just more athletic.

A terrible shooter, but a dominant force that can get to the basket anytime he wants.

You can be a terrible shooter AND a dominant basketball player.

Those things can coexist. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Kenny Chesney once wrote, “I’m what I am, and I’m what I’m not, and I’m sure happy with what I’ve got.”

Giannis needs to live that quote.

Double down on your strengths.

Stop trying to be something you’re not.

