The Bucks were able to pull off a win Thursday night in a jam-packed Fiserv Forum.

“The fans helped them win that game,” says Melanie Ricks, host on 101.7 The Truth and in-game host for the Bucks. “The feeling in there was so electric. It truly was a home court advantage, a much-needed home court advantage.”

Game 4 vs the Nets takes place on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2:00 at Fiserv Forum.

For much more from Ricks on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.