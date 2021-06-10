WAUWATOSA- For the first time in three decades, the Wauwatosa Police Department will have a new chief of police and won’t need to go far to find him.

The City announcing its three finalists to replace retired chief Barry Weber. All three men have ties to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The three finalists are current Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Police Captain David Salazar, and retired Captain James MacGillis.

Norman has served as Acting Chief with MPD since January. The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has put the search for a permanent chief on hold.

On Monday the Police and Fire Commission will host virtual public interviews with all three men. You can tune into that meeting by clicking here. The meeting starts Monday (June 14th) at 5pm.

The City says final interviews will be held the week of June 21st.